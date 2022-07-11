ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Knox Prairie Community Kitchen will serve free, to-go dinner Thursday at First Baptist Church

By News Reports
The Register-Mail
 2 days ago
GALESBURG — The Knox Prairie Community Kitchen will serve its free, curbside to-go dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at First Baptist Church, 169 S. Cherry St.

The menu is as follows: pulled chicken sandwiches (from Smokin Willies) vegetarian option, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fruit salad and chocolate cake. This meal is being sponsored by Full Gospel Church.

KPCK asks that patrons line up on the Tompkins Street side of church with additional parking in Corpus Christi parking lot.

