Greenville Police Department responded to a location on West Washington Street after a possible shooting occurred.

Officers responded before 11 a.m. Monday near Legacy Charter School and closed off roadways near the school.

Students inside the school are attending summer school, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, a Greenville Police Department spokesperson.

Bragg said the possible shooting did not involve the school but only was reported nearby.

Students were dismissed and parents were able to pick-up children while busses were running.

After speaking with school security, officers learned that a person ran onto the school property and said they were being shot at, according to Bragg.

The person who ran onto the school property was detained and officers are investigating.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Possible shooting in Greenville near Legacy Charter School, police say