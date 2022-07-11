ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Local News Briefs: Deputy involved in two-vehicle crash

By Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

Deputy involved in crash

WARSAW — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 6:12 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 36 near the Shopwise in Warsaw.

Deputies said Regina M. Heck, 27, of Warsaw, was struck by William S. Mox, 31, of Warsaw while he was traveling east and she was attempting to turn into the Shopwise parking lot. Mox is a sheriff's deputy who was on patrol at the time.

Heck had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, both were treated and released on scene. Mox was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where he was treated for complaint type injuries. Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Walhonding Valley Fire District, Prince's Wrecker Service and REACT.

Coshoctonian nominations accepted

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Coshoctonian Award through July 29. The winner will be announced during the chamber's annual dinner on Sept. 16 at the Lake Park Pavilion.

The award recognizes and honors an individual’s long-term contribution to the well-being and economic climate of Coshocton County.  All nominations should include an outline of the individual’s accomplishments. All nominees must be residents of Coshocton County. A committee consisting of chamber representatives, city and county officials and previous award winners will select this year’s recipient.

Letters of nomination should be addressed to Coshoctonian Award at the Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce, 200 Whiteman Street, Coshocton, OH 43812. Call the chamber office at 740-622-5411 for more information.

Quilt show winners named

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Canal Quilters Guild recently held its annual quilt show with the theme Quilting Under the Stars. Cheryl Hatem won the Opportunity Quilt raffle.

Mitzi Vance won first place in theme, hand embroidered, baby and juvenile and the special challenge category of a holiday table runner. Robin Nichols won first for little quilts and wearables. Susan Cook was first for wall hanging. Pam Williams was first for lap quilt. Katie Sweitzer was best first time entry.

Carol Shriver won for twin/full quilt, applique and mixed technique. Cindy Henderson was first for queen/king quilt and machine embroidered. Violet Myers was first for hand quilted. Debra Shaw on for special occasion and original design. Mary Louise Newell was first for needlework and home décor.

Churches name new pastor

COSHOCTON — Pastor Matt Wilson has been named the new pastor for Prairie Chapel and Canal Lewisville United Methodist Churches starting Aug. 1.

Wilson is a graduate of Cambridge High School and has degrees from American Intercontinental University, University of Phoenix and the United Theological Seminary, where he received a master's of divinity in 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1993 to 2001 and received an honorable discharge. He previously served at churches in East Ohio from 2011 to 2020.

Locals graduate MU

OXFORD — Luke Brown and Lily Laaper of Coshocton recently graduated from Miami University during spring commencement. Brown received a bachelor's degree in computer science and Laaper a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and health.

SWD subcommittee to meet

NEWARK —  The Coshocton-Fairfield-Licking-Perry Solid Waste District board of directors subcommittee will meet to discuss personnel at 9 a.m. Friday at the district office, 675 Price Road, Newark.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Deputy involved in two-vehicle crash

