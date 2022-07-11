ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWFD crews rescue person trapped in elevator that malfunctioned in Miramar Beach home

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
MIRAMAR BEACH — One person was rescued by South Walton Fire District firefighters Saturday after a residential elevator malfunctioned.

Firefighters responded to a home on Ellis Road in Miramar Beach about 10:20 a.m. after receiving a technical rescue call, according to a SWFD news release.

One person was found trapped inside an elevator car, which had malfunctioned and led to a structural failure. Crews secured the power and created some initial stabilization before calling in the SWFD’s Technical Rescue Team.

TRT members arrived about 10 minutes later and put rescue struts in place. Rescue struts are often used to stabilize vehicles during extrication and to prevent structural collapse.

Rescue team members then cut the elevator car’s latches to open the door. Walton County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene.

The entrapped person was freed by 11:17 a.m. and evaluated for any potential injuries. According to the SWFD, the person was not hurt.

“It’s not every day that an elevator rescue requires the skill and finesse of the incident described,” the SWFD said in the release. “Each responding unit played a key part in ensuring the rescue happened safely and securely.”

