Young Houston man battling cancer for the 4th time needs your help

By Maggie Flecknoe
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The community is rallying behind a Houston-area family whose son is battling cancer for the fourth time.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by 24-year-old, Eduardo Ramos.

Ramos’ battle started when he was 11-years-old when he was treated for the first time in Mexico City, but the disease returned seven years later.

He then began treatments at Methodist Hospital where he received 18 chemotherapy treatments. He has been in the fight ever since.

Now doctors are recommending he see specialists at MD Anderson Cancer Center. However, a $50,000 fee is required for entry that isn’t covered by his insurance.

Ramos and his family have turned to the GoFundMe community for help raising the funds he needs for his ongoing battle. To view the GoFundMe, please visit 4Eddie .

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

