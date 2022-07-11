ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Police: One dead, three injured in Sunday morning Evansville car wreck

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — A rollover car accident on Evansville's East Side left one person dead and three people injured Sunday.

The Evansville Police Department said the crash happened on South Green River Road between Tippecanoe Drive and Tecumseh Lane.

Two cars collided, causing one of the vehicles to roll over several times.

First responders found the driver of that vehicle seriously injured at the scene, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The person's identity has not been released as of mid-morning Monday.

Three other vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police: One dead, three injured in Sunday morning Evansville car wreck

