Lafayette, IN

Showing of Disney's 'Encanto' part of second Art in the Park event

By News Reports
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — You might be humming "We Don't Talk About Bruno" after attending an upcoming family-themed event at Lafayette's Murdock Park.

The second Art in the Park event of the summer, featuring the movie, "Encanto," will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Murdock Park.

Art in the Park is a free, annual thrice-per-summer event where local artists and artisans' work is featured and available for guests to buy. Food trucks and themed activities are also available at Art in the Park.

The second Art in the Park of 2022 is themed "Movie Night," which will feature a 7 p.m. showing of Disney's "Encanto" on the Murdock Park sledding hill. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to sit on while enjoying the film.

Art vendors and food trucks will be located in the Murdock Elementary School parking lot. Featured food trucks will be: EMT, Little Miss Cupcakes, Kona Ice, and Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. During the showing of "Encanto," a fun activity for children will be available.

The next Art in the Park event will be "Dance Night." This event was previously rescheduled to July 26 due to extreme heat. Dance Night will take place at Columbian Park and will feature live dance performances and family activities.

