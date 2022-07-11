Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke announces early resignation after saying he won't seek reelection

KAUKAUNA - Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, announced Monday he will be resigning from the state Assembly.

Steineke announced in January he would not be seeking reelection. With the legislative session over for the year, he announced an early resignation effective July 27. After 11 years representing the 5th Assembly District — the last eight as majority leader — Steineke announced in a press release he will be resigning "to pursue interests in the private sector.”

"I’m pretty wide open to just about anything," Steineke told The Post-Crescent on Monday. "I’m looking at something that is yet another challenge to do for the next decade until I retire.”

Steineke is the third member of the Assembly to decide against seeking reelection and resign early, along with Rep. Mike Kuglitsch and Rep. Tyler Vorpagel.

“My time in the Legislature has been incredibly rewarding," Steineke said a statement. "It has been an honor to be trusted by the people of the 5th district to represent their voices in Madison, and I want to thank them for their support over the years."

