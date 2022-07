Click here to read the full article. Pagani may be best known for its futuristic hypercars, but it still understands the value of looking to the past for inspiration. The Italian marque has just unveiled a new variant of the decade-old Huayra called the Codalunga. Limited to only five examples, the latest version of the brand’s second model sports an ultra-aerodynamic longtail design. Pagani has already said it hopes to unveil a third model later this year, but it’s not ready to say goodbye to the Huayra just yet. Since the hypercar made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show way back...

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO