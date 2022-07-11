How did the bust of a Cuban hero end up in Shively Park? It all started with a group of kids

This bust of José Martí in Shively Park was donated to the Youth Ambassadors of Jefferson County who visited the island of Cuba in 1955 — just four years before Fidel Castro took over.

Charlie Vettiner, the Jefferson County recreation director at the time, wanted to foster friendship and understanding between children in Louisville and children from other countries. Jefferson County kids got behind his vision and 85 youth ambassadors raised $25,000 (no public funds) to visit Cuba and perform their play “Chuckles of 1955.”

When they arrived in June of 1955, Cuban President Fulgencio Batista y Zaldívar presented the group a bust of José Martí. According to a Courier Journal article published in 1955, the gift is believed to be the first such symbol of understanding and mutual goodwill ever presented to a county by a foreign nation.

For kids, from kids, made by kids

This bust is special. Not just because José Julián Martí Pérez — Cuban nationalist, poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor and publisher — is considered a martyr and Cuban hero, but because the bust and mounted tablet were cast by orphaned Cuban children.

Dr. Gustavo Adolfo Bock was the general director of Cuba’s Civico Militar, which operated five schools in which 4,300 orphan students were given a high school education and training in a trade.

Around 500 people attended the unveiling in Shively Park in July 1955. The Cuban delegation in attendance included Dr. Bock, instructors from the Civico Militar, 12 Cuban students and Edmund Chester, a former Courier Journal reporter who went on to advise President Batista. Before the unveiling, a pageant of 14 floats depicted heroes of the Americas paraded through in a competition. There was also a track and field event. All at Shively Park.

In search of former Jefferson County Youth Ambassadors

