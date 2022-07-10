Super sponsor scheme for Ukrainians important - Nicola Sturgeon
BBC
3 days ago
At the beginning of June Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Scotland that the super sponsor scheme for Ukrainians fleeing the war was important. Following the Welsh government's announcement...
Boris Johnson is giving MPs a vote on whether they have confidence in the government, following a failed attempt by Labour to do the same. The motion is expected to be debated next week and if the government loses it could prompt a general election. But this result is unlikely,...
The Irish government has comfortably won a vote of confidence. The three-party coalition had 85 TDs (MPs) vote with them and 66 against. The motion came about after the government lost its majority in the Dáil (lower house of parliament) after Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip. Taoiseach...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Russia to stop forced deportations and "filtration" operations involving Ukrainians. Russia had detained and forcibly moved to Russia some 900,000 to 1.6 million people, many of them children, he said. Mr Blinken cited reports of children being separated from parents or...
(CNN) — British Member of Parliament Liz Truss has joined the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, outlining her campaign in an op-ed published Sunday in The Telegraph. "I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions. I...
Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son. Bill Gates is working on giving away his wealth. And President Joe Biden wants to build ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. 👋 Looking for short news? You came to the right place. I'm...
Newcastle has offered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. It is one of a number of cities putting their names forward after organisers revealed last month they were in talks with the BBC to potentially bring the event to the UK. The city council has now confirmed it...
A second rape charge has been filed against an alleged US fugitive who is at the centre of an extradition case. US prosecutors in Utah said Nicholas Rossi raped a former girlfriend in 2008 - the same year he is accused of raping another woman. They claim Mr Rossi faked...
Rishi Sunak came top in the first round of voting for a new Conservative Party leader. Jeremy Hunt is no longer a candidate after finishing last in the ballot, while Nadhim Zahawi is also out after failing to reach the threshold for the second round of voting, set for Thursday.
A deadly attack on a Ukrainian city far from the front line was "an open act of terrorism", the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Missiles hit a car park of a nine-storey office block in Vinnytsia, to the south-west of Kyiv and a long way from the heart of the fighting in Donbas. at around 10:50 (07:50 GMT), Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.
A canal's falling water levels are a "catastrophe" and indicate a council "got it wrong" in its response, an MP has told a parliamentary debate. Derek Twigg told the House of Commons Halton Council should have been "more dynamic, bold and innovative" in dealing with issues on Sankey Canal. The...
One thing Westminster is rarely short of is ambition. And what greater thing to aspire to than leading your country. A minibus full of wannabes, with a cargo ship of promises not far behind. Talk of futures and pasts, slick and not so slick videos, websites, Twitter handles and newspaper...
COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker had yet to receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter though he has fled the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden has pledged that the US is "prepared to use all elements of its national power" to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Mr Biden made the declaration with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the second day of his visit there. Israel considers the Iranian nuclear...
LONDON (Reuters) - Eight candidates will compete to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said on Tuesday. The nominated candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss...
ROME/BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - EU companies hurt by sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine may see a 25% rise in state aid to 500,000 euros ($504,050) to help them cope with the invasion's impact and resulting energy crunch, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will try to reaffirm and recalibrate U.S. relationships in the Middle East during his first trip to the region since taking office, but it won’t be easy in a corner of the world that’s asking fresh questions about the future of American influence. Biden was bound Tuesday night for Israel, where chaotic politics have left a caretaker government in charge until elections later this year, limiting the opportunity for durable dealmaking. It’s unlikely that Biden will have much better luck in the West Bank when he visits with Palestinian leaders who have become increasingly...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions. While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south. Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup. Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
A mass grave containing 17.5 tonnes of human ashes has been unearthed in northern Poland, close to the former Nazi concentration camp of Soldau. Tomasz Jankowski from Poland's national remembrance institute said the grave contained at least 8,000 victims. The bodies are thought to have been dug up and burned...
