OMAHA, Neb. — A six-hour standoff involving Omaha police ended peacefully when the suspect surrendered early Wednesday morning. Investigators at the scene near 114th and Q streets said the suspect had a felony warrant out of Iowa for robbery. They arrived around 10 p.m. and the suspect refused to come out. Investigators said they had to wait for a Nebraska warrant to be signed before they took him into custody.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO