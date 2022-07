ROLLE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will partner with U.K. airline brand and design consultancy Aerobrand to provide airline customers with a unique service that combines paint supply with livery design. The partnership will enable customers to work closely with designers to create custom paint colors and give direct input on the design of their livery at PPG LIVERY LAB℠ aircraft coatings and design facilities in Burbank, California, and Shildon, U.K. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005050/en/ PPG has announced that it will partner with U.K. airline brand and design consultancy Aerobrand to provide airline customers with a unique service that combines paint supply with livery design. (Photo: Business Wire)

