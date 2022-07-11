ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Country music legend Reba McEntire to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpzZx_0gbeEwsm00

Country music legend Reba McEntire will perform Nov. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of a 17-city tour announced Monday.

Canadian country singer Terri Clark will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through livenation.com. A special fan-only presale available through reba.com will unlock on Tuesday.

More: 2022 summer guide: Things to do and entertainment to see in Indianapolis

The three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer last played Indiana in 2019, when she performed at Harrah's Hoosier Park in Anderson.

McEntire has recently released a hymns collection CD/DVD, "My Chains are Gone." She also has a Lifetime movie in the works, "Reba McEntire's The Hammer," and will join the cast of ABC series "Big Sky" for its third season.

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Country music legend Reba McEntire to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Indiana Microbrewers Festival set for July 23

After a two-year hiatus, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will return for its 25th anniversary. The event, a fundraiser for the Brewers of Indiana Guild, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “The Indiana Microbrewers Festival is the Guild’s...
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Hard Truth Bar, Bluebeard, And More

On July 22, Brown County maker Hard Truth Distilling Co. unveils its newest Hard Truth Bar, located in the center of The Fashion Mall. Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) hosts the next installment of its Guest Chef Series on July 18, with a meal presented by noted chef Ming Pu of New Albany’s Brooklyn and The Butcher.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Recorder Media Group Invites Nominations for Champions of Diversity Awards

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. – Recorder Media Group and Indiana Minority Business Magazine have opened nominations for the 2023 Champions of Diversity Awards. In addition to celebrating all of the Champions of Diversity award winners, five distinctive awards will be considered: the Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award, the William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award, the Lifetime Education Advocate Award and the Diversity Choice Award.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Anderson, IN
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
WDIO-TV

An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Terri Clark
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Mexican Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Fieldhouse#Grammy Awards#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Canadian#Lifetime#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Anderson teen

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Frank Buchholz, 16, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Buchholz was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock and black Nike tennis shoes.
ANDERSON, IN
WRTV

AT&T hosting hiring event with $5,000 sign-on bonus

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T will be hosting a hiring event on July 13, specifically looking for 40 Installation Technicians to hire. In a news release, AT&T stated that the job will include "great benefits and a $5,000 sign-on bonus" for those who are hired. The position will be full-time with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

2111 E 52nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Application fee: $70. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Overview for 2111 E 52nd St. This property is managed by Beztak, 2022 recipient of the US Best Managed Companies for the third year in a row, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Call and let us tell you why!Enjoy living the good life at Willow Brook! Located in Indianapolis, our one and two bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With spacious floor plans, its easy to see why our residents love living here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy