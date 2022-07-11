Country music legend Reba McEntire to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall

Country music legend Reba McEntire will perform Nov. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of a 17-city tour announced Monday.

Canadian country singer Terri Clark will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through livenation.com. A special fan-only presale available through reba.com will unlock on Tuesday.

The three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer last played Indiana in 2019, when she performed at Harrah's Hoosier Park in Anderson.

McEntire has recently released a hymns collection CD/DVD, "My Chains are Gone." She also has a Lifetime movie in the works, "Reba McEntire's The Hammer," and will join the cast of ABC series "Big Sky" for its third season.

