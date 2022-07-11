Fabio Marino

Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Burkin-Humbard, 74, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Fremont, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born the daughter of Robin and Gladys (Basinger) Bunn in Fremont, Ohio on August 10, 1947. Kathy was a graduate of Fremont- Ross High School and received a degree in Business from the Columbus Business School. She was employed for five years at Our Lady of the Pines before becoming a co-owner of the Fort Stephenson House where she was essential in creating a loving, welcoming environment, and ambiance for the residents. After retiring in late 2017, she and her husband Ken were able to enjoy their new life in The Villages, Florida where she finally had time to enjoy socializing and spending time with friends and family. Kathy loved playing Mah-jongg, card games, Farkle, and acting as the Treasurer of the Buckeye Club and Secretary of the Three CCCs Club. Those who were lucky enough to be part of her life know that Kathy was a force of nature. She was incredibly generous and loved all her family, friends, and residents with all she had.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO