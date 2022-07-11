ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster, RI

Foster police release names of teens killed in rollover last week

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

FOSTER — The Foster Police Department has released the names of the two teenagers killed in a crash Thursday morning on a rural road.

They were identified as Michael Matthews, a 17-year-old boy, and Payton Baxter, a 17-year-old girl, both from Foster, according to Foster Police Chief David Breit.

The police believe Matthews was driving early Thursday morning when the 2003 Toyota Camry rolled over on Salisbury Road, a dirt road, Breit said.

Two passengers, also teenagers, were not injured, according to Breit. They were believed to be wearing seatbelts, but Matthews and Baxter were not.

The Foster police and the Rhode Island State Police are still investigating the crash and trying to determine what caused it, Breit said.

Matthews and Baxter were students in the Foster-Glocester Regional School District.

Schools Supt. Renee Palazzo said in a statement over the weekend, "Our sympathy goes out to the families affected by this loss."

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

