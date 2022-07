Greenwich Planning & Zoning will hold a public workshop on outdoor dining which is set for 7:00 pm via Zoom on July 12. From P&Z: This public workshop is to discuss the future regulation of outdoor dining. For two years we applied the Executive Orders to allow for outdoor dining “reinvented” and now follow HB5271, which has been incorporated into our regulations. Next season we intend to use our local zoning regulations. What should those look like? Should public parking be used for dining? Private parking? What is the impact on retailers, residents, customers, employees? Do you have a different tolerance for Greenwich Avenue than for the villages? All comments are welcome. We want to hear from you to help us craft the regulations moving forward.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO