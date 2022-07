About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO