We are right in the sweet-spot of summer, and nothing says sweet like ridiculous policies, just like the one you'll endure at West Haven beaches this summer: cash only. That's right, according to WFSB, if you travel to any beaches in West Haven this summer (2022), you can only pay for parking with cash. Local officials blame COVID-19. They say the parking meters are broken, and the pandemic has caused supply-chain issues that have prevented them from getting fixed.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO