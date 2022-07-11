ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: State officials agree to release Uvalde hallway footage

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Texas officials have reportedly agreed to release the May 24 security footage from the hallway in Robb Elementary School where a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers, ABC News reports Monday morning. It's not clear if the entire 77-minute footage will be released or which...

