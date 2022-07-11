ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

By Tommy Wiita
 2 days ago
Tommy Wiita

The shootout in Apple Valley left a 49-year-old woman dead, while her son and her ex-boyfriend were seriously injured.

The Apple Valley Police Department provided an update Monday following the incident Sunday evening, with police receiving a call that multiple people were firing weapons at each other outside a home on the 900 block of Oriole Drive.

Authorities arrived to the scene and found the mother and son injured. The woman was declared dead at the scene having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with a gun found in her hand.

Her 25-year-old son had also been shot, and was released from hospital after treatment. Police say he admitted to being involved in the shooting and is currently in custody.

The mother's ex-boyfriend, a 39-year-old man, allegedly fled the scene and drove to Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, where he is in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.

Police found a weapon in the man's vehicle, which is being processed for evidence.

Officers don't believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

It's not clear at this stage how the shootout unfolded. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 3

rj
1d ago

Sounds like a domestic abuse situation. I'm sure if they would have called 911 police would have responded.

Reply
3
 

