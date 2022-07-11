ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron selected for All-Star Game

 2 days ago

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron will be making his first appearance at the MLB All-Star Game this year.

Cron was selected as a first reserve for the upcoming game in Los Angeles.

He currently bats an average of .295 while leading his team in hits (96), home runs (20), and RBI (66).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifpAc_0gbeDRka00
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: C.J. Cron #25 of the Colorado Rockies warms up during batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 27, 2021. Daniel Shirey/Getty Images  

Cron missed two straight games for the Rockies over the weekend after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in Friday's game.

Cron bounced around Major League Baseball from the Angels to the Rays, the Twins and the Tigers before finally find a home at Coors Field. He said he was very excited when the Rockies gave him an opportunity.

"It couldn't have worked better," he said on AT&T Sports Network.

He will be joining faces like Nolan Arenado and Albert Pujols on the reserve list.

The game will be played Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium.

