Painesville, OH

Painesville Municipal Electric customers can get free pickup, $100 reward for eligible appliances

By Editorial Staff
News-Herald.com
 2 days ago

For a limited time, Efficiency Smart is offering Painesville Municipal Electric customers a free pickup and a $100 reward for responsibly recycling...

www.news-herald.com

