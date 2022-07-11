ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

William L. Hirsch

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

William L. Hirsch, age 90, of Ocala, Florida passed away on June 25, 2022. You could not meet Bill and not like him instantly. His warm happy smile and kind helpful ways were welcoming...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Albert Emanuel Davis

Albert Emanuel Davis, of Ocala, passed away July 5, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 1,1945 to the late Arthur St. Clair and Virginia Elizabeth Davis. He was the second oldest of four sons. Albert attended East New York Vocational & Technical High School in Brooklyn, NY. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965 and served four years active duty (with honorable discharge) as an Aircraft Mechanic. Albert then served in the Air Force Reserve from 1969 – 1971.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Gary Alden Llewellyn

Gary Alden Llewellyn, 86, of Ocala, Florida, passed away while surrounded by loved ones at his home on June 30, 2022. Gary was born January 16, 1936, the son of late Charles and Ethel (Henninger) Llewellyn. Gary was a native of Ravenna, Ohio, before moving to the Ocala area. He married his loving wife and best friend, Wanda, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. For decades, Gary owned an upholstery and furniture business in Ocala. After retirement, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and restoring vintage automobiles. Gary was known for his quick wit, his kindness and was loved and respected by all who were privileged to know him. He was also a self-taught guitar player and loved to sing and play in church and for his family. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala and set a Godly example for his family.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Delores J. Laird

Delores J. Laird, 89, of Ocala, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday July, 4, 2022. Her Memorial service will be on Monday, July 25 at 3:30 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1600 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. She was born on March 23, 1933 in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Clifford A. Moon Jr.

Clifford A. “June” Moon Jr., 91, of Ocala, FL, passed away on July 1, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1930 in Smithtown, WV to Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. While at Fairmont High School, “Fireball” Cliff once scored 50 points in a single basketball game and that record held for over 40 years!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Janis Pauline O’Quinn

Janis (JP, JJ) Pauline O’Quinn, 79, of Ocala, FL. Passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2022, in Ocala. Janis was born in Houston, TX. on July 6, 1942, to loving parents Clayton and Marjorie O’Quinn. She was the oldest of 7 children and many foster children her parents cared for.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Junior Austin Capron

Junior Austin Capron, 95 years young, graduated from his earthly home in Silver Springs, Florida to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 2nd, 2022. He was preceded in death by Shirley, his beloved wife of 65 years, in 2016. He and Shirley moved to Ocala in 1997 and at the age of 72 he began building their home in Silver Springs. He would have been the first to tell you that home was for Shirley and it was indeed a labor of love which is reflected throughout every room.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Louise Webster Crosby Kail

Louise was born June 20, 1921, in San Mateo, Florida and passed on July 4th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Her mother was Addie Louise Bailey of San Mateo, Fla. and her father was John Alden Crosby of Bangor, Maine. Her siblings were Jack and Lilla Crosby, both now deceased, with whom she was very close. Louise grew up during the Great Depression and she learned the value of living within your means. She was raised in the First Presbyterian Church of San Mateo and her faith remained important to her throughout her life. As a child Louise spent most summers at the Crosby family home in Highlands, NC. She attended the Florida State College for Women and was elected VP of her class. She enjoyed tennis, golf, and social events there and made many lifelong friends. There she also met Joseph Bloomer of Lambertville, NJ, who was in Army Air Corp pilot training for WWII. They married in Oct., 1942, in Jacksonville, Fla. They had two sons; Joseph, born 1945 and Robert, born 1954. Louise traveled and lived in Morocco after the war and lived the life of an USAF officer’s wife. The American military was treated like royalty at that time. She hosted and entertained military and foreign dignitaries and traveled to many of Europe’s iconic cities.
SAN MATEO, FL
ocala-news.com

William W. Beebe Jr.

William W. Beebe, Jr. of Silver Springs, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 64. He was born in Westchester, Pennsylvania and moved to central Florida in the early 1980’s. He was known to his family and friends as Wild Bill. Bill was a...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fordham Early Learning Academy opening in August

A new school for Marion County’s youngest learners will be opening in August. The Fordham Early Learning Academy, which is located at 4000 W Anthony Road in Ocala, will open on Wednesday, August 10 to students in Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten. Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten students must be four years old...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department hiring 9-1-1 dispatchers

The Ocala Police Department is looking for members of the community who are interested in becoming a 9-1-1 dispatcher. As a 9-1-1 dispatcher, qualified candidates will be placed in the front lines to assist Marion County residents while ensuring that everyone remains calm and informed. According to the job description, duties include answering all incoming emergency and non-emergency phone calls, including the county’s enhanced 9-1-1 system, and providing support for dispatch peers.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Recreation and Parks reminding residents to keep wildlife safe

With the summer in full swing, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is reminding residents of the dangers that discarded fishing lines can pose to local wildlife. Discarded fishing lines can entangle and kill birds, fish, turtles, and other small animals. Any residents or visitors on a fishing trip should remember to gather all supplies when heading home, and all leftover fishing lines should be disposed of properly.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Reduced pool hours beginning this week at City of Ocala Aquatic Fun Centers

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will be implementing a reduction in hours of operation beginning on Tuesday, July 12. According to the American Lifeguard Association, there is currently a nationwide lifeguard shortage that is affecting approximately one-third of the public pools in the United States.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputies searching for fraud suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of committing fraud at multiple banks throughout Florida. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) has gone to two banks in Marion County, two banks in Orlando, one bank in Largo, and another bank in St. Petersburg. While at those financial institutions, he allegedly completed fraudulent transactions, and MCSO indicated that he may be using a fake ID.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County convenience store catches fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning to battle a fire that ignited inside a convenience store in Marion County. At 5:31 a.m., multiple Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Anthony Food Mart located at 9720 NE 21st Avenue in Anthony in reference to an alarm, according to an MCFR social media post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Purple Alert issued for missing 38-year-old Ocala man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Purple Alert for a missing and endangered 38-year-old man from Ocala. On Sunday, July 10, at around 10 a.m., Luis Angel Pietri Ortiz was last seen leaving his residence on Carry Back Road in Ocala, according to a media release from MCSO. He left on foot and he was wearing a black shirt, dark gray shorts, a black hat, and he had a camouflage backpack.
OCALA, FL

