William L. Hirsch

Louise was born June 20, 1921, in San Mateo, Florida and passed on July 4th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Her mother was Addie Louise Bailey of San Mateo, Fla. and her father was John Alden Crosby of Bangor, Maine. Her siblings were Jack and Lilla Crosby, both now deceased, with whom she was very close. Louise grew up during the Great Depression and she learned the value of living within your means. She was raised in the First Presbyterian Church of San Mateo and her faith remained important to her throughout her life. As a child Louise spent most summers at the Crosby family home in Highlands, NC. She attended the Florida State College for Women and was elected VP of her class. She enjoyed tennis, golf, and social events there and made many lifelong friends. There she also met Joseph Bloomer of Lambertville, NJ, who was in Army Air Corp pilot training for WWII. They married in Oct., 1942, in Jacksonville, Fla. They had two sons; Joseph, born 1945 and Robert, born 1954. Louise traveled and lived in Morocco after the war and lived the life of an USAF officer’s wife. The American military was treated like royalty at that time. She hosted and entertained military and foreign dignitaries and traveled to many of Europe’s iconic cities.

SAN MATEO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO