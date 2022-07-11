DA-Elect Crocker visits southern border

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County District Attorney-Elect Champ Crocker visited Webb County, Texas last weekend to get a firsthand view of the crisis at the southern border.

“I was briefed and accompanied by Webb County Deputy Sheriff, Sgt. Eddy Gomez,” Crocker said. “We visited the highly-trafficked areas along the Rio Grande River from across Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and some remote areas. We saw Border Patrol, Texas National Guard and local law enforcement working diligently together with electronic surveillance, patrols along the Rio Grande and a heavy physical presence.”

Crocker said he and Gomez spoke about the deadly drugs that come across the border from Mexico, with fentanyl being a major issue.

“Overdose deaths are on the rise due to meth and heroin being laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl,” Crocker said. “We also discussed many other issues such as human trafficking, cartels using children and the number of felons arrested coming back into the USA from Mexico.”

Crocker said he would like to thank Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Alabama and his staff, as well as Congressman Henry Cuellar, D-Texas and his staff for arranging the visit.

“Many thanks to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Gomez,” Crocker said. “As the next district attorney, I will always do everything within my power to protect the people of Cullman County.”

No taxpayer funds were used for Crocker’s trip.