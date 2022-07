(GREEN BAY) WLUK -- Faith in Action Today is a four-day program at St. Agnes Catholic Church centered around providing multiple services to people who can't do it themselves. Students and staff have been pulling weeds and raking leaves at homes. The homes were chosen in advance based on the owner's needs and distance from the church. The program also includes car washing and window cleaning.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO