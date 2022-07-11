The sun shone brightly on FanJam 2022

A perfect summer day greeted thousands of revelers attending the annual FanJam live music festival in Fanwood’s LaGrande Park on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Featured bands provided music for all generations—Elvis impersonator Jim Barone, rock cover band Mushmouth, funk and soul band Funktion Band and Eagles tribute band Winslow. All appeared...
Rolled ice cream, epic milkshakes, and more mouthwatering desserts are all being sold at Even More Epic in Somerville. Kevin Trimarchi first opened Epic Cookies in Somerville and now has expanded to take over the space that was formerly Rita’s only steps away from Epic Cookies. They are offering some incredible cakes, just look at these, for example:
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak. No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much. I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat...
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire. The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11). The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot. The lucky retailer...
Of all the great boardwalks the Jersey Shore has to offer, for me there is no better boardwalk to take the kids than Jenkinson's boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. I'm talking kids of any age!. I was reminded of that while there last Tuesday night performing comedy at Jenkinson's. I...
Hello Summer! It’s July! Let’s celebrate with street fairs, music and food truck festivals, carnivals, and more. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). If you’re looking for something to do… I got you. BONUS! Come say hi to me on Saturday at the Bell Works Saturday Night Market. These are my top 15 picks are for July 15-17, 2022.
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a three car accident on New Hampshire near Cedar Bridge. No additional information is available at this time.
I enjoy Asian cuisine and going to a good Chinese restaurant is always an enjoyable time. One of the most popular take-out foods not only in New Jersey but in the nation as well. Couple of things I always enjoy when going to a Chinese restaurant are pork fried rice,...
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and in rare times I will fly JFK. But when schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located in...
If you have never visited Washington Rock Park, you are missing out! This panoramic view was used by George Washington and allows us to overlook central NJ and the NYC skyline. You are able to see the Goethals Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing. Additionally, you can see the...
We recently posted an article about a visit to New Jersey by the very popular Food Network star Guy Fieri. Fieri made a visit to the Garden State for an upcoming installment of his very popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri brought “Triple D” to Somerville for a...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get a free sandwich from Subway this week as a way to celebrate the chain’s most significant menu update in its 60-year history. Subway unveiled its new Subway Series sandwiches — 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, providing the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce, and freshly baked bread.
Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 (get it? 7/11) by offering free Slurpee drinks to customers throughout the country. But the chain is stepping it up this year, thanking its guests for their patronage in...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – One of the major access roads to the Jersey Shore will be shut down for a fair amount of time on Sunday. Route 36 eastbound near Route 71 will be detoured while crews work to repair damaged traffic and utility police caused by an earlier crash.
