Several San Francisco restaurants have been victims of blackmail from people posting false negative reviews on Google. After posting the negative review, the blackmailer sends the following message: "Hello. Unfortunately, negative feedback about your establishment has been left by us. And will appear in the future, one review a day. We sincerely apologize for our actions, and would not want to harm your business, but we have no other choice." Some restaurants have received 10 such threats.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO