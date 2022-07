The Antioch Police Department took a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and a stabbing into custody on Sunday. According to police, they arrested Mychal Plew, of Antioch, who was wanted on 5 felony warrants, two which were for attempted murder. A shooting occurred in the City of Concord and a stabbing that occurred in the City of Antioch.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO