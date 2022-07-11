ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you see someone smiling constantly today, ask if they bought a Bonus Match 5 ticket in Silver Spring for the Thursday, July 7 drawing. A lucky player won the game’s $50,000 top prize!. Wheaton Winery located at 2211 University Boulevard in Silver Spring sold the winning ticket,...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Rockville Store Sells $50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket

Lucky ticket sold in Saturday’s drawing in Montgomery County. Put down that cup of coffee and check your Powerball tickets from Saturday’s drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $50,000 on a ticket bought in Rockville and another 11,047 tickets sold in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Carnival at Montgomery Mall Now Through July 17

The Jolly Shows Carnival will be at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda) from July 12-17. There will be over 30 attractions, including carnival rides, games, and food wagons. According to their website, “We are a new generation of carnival operators who strive to be more progressive and professional. We realize that we must produce a premium product for our customer’s hard earned money. We won’t forget our proud traditions, but we are committed to overcoming the stigmas which have hindered our industry for far too long.” Tickets can be purchased here.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
mocoshow.com

Mandalay to Re-Open in Silver Spring This Week

Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which will once again be located at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Saturday stating that the restaurant will be reopening on July 15th. The full message can be seen below:. Mandalay￼ Customers. We did it! We’re...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Dog Haus Offering Free Haus Dogs for National Hot Dog Day on July 20

All three DMV Dog Haus locations, Bethesda (7904 Woodmont Ave), Kentlands (644 Center Point Way), and Downtown Silver Spring (933 Ellsworth Dr), will be participating in “National Hot Dog Day” on Wednesday, July 20. Simply text “Free Dog” to 833-440-1110 to redeem the promotion for one free Haus Dog. Offer valid for dine in only and while supplies last.
BALTIMORE, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Playing at Watkins Regional Park

Are you looking for a fun place to explore with a little bit of everything? There’s no place like Watkins Regional Park for fun family activities, including a Wizard of Oz playground, miniature train, and the Old Maryland Farm. Our very own Deena Dino was spotted here last week! Have you been following her on her adventures to enter the contest and win cool prizes? Enter here to guess where she is this week!
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Not Your Average Joe’s in Kentlands to Close

Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg has announced it will be closing by July 27. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. ‪ Not Your Average Joe’s CEO, Peter D’Amelio, is a Poolesville resident. The company closed its Downtown Silver Spring location in July 2020.‬
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Wheaton Winery#Social Security Tax Id#Google Maps
themunchonline.com

1925 16th Street, NW #102

Have Breakfast at Tiffany's! Cozy Studio at The Tiffany! Great Dupont Location on 16th near U Street! Centrally located - You can have breakfast at Tiffany's every morning in this cozy unfurnished studio. Great location, On the main level in a beautiful historic building. The unit has a cooktop and a small refrigerator. Bathroom with vanity, shower/tub. . Washer and Dryer in the lower level of the building along with extra storage space. Window A/C unit. The unit faces 16th street NW. a block from the U Street Corridor and a short walk to 14th Street Restaurants. Close to 2 Metro Stations U street/Cardoza (Green & Yellow) and Dupont Circle (Red). Street Parking.
STREET, MD
mocoshow.com

Dollar Tree Coming to Wheaton

Dollar Tree is coming to 2321 University Blvd W in Wheaton, the former site of CVS (next to Max’s). CVS closed this location back in December 2019. No opening date has been announced for the store, but signage was just installed this week. Dollar Tree has undergone several big changes over the past year. In January, the company raised the price of all items in its stores from $1 to $1.25. At the time, Dollar Tree said the higher prices were not a result of inflation, but rather to allow the company to offer a wider range of merchandise. In April the chain added “Dollar Tree Plus” sections to area stores, with items priced $3 and $5. The higher priced items include cookware, headphones, chargers, and t-shirts (Baby Yoda, Lilo & Stich, etc.) similar to those found at FiveBelow.
WHEATON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at Copper Canyon Grill (928 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring) this morning, July 12, around 8:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located in the duct work of the restaurant and there was smoke coming from the roof of the building, above the kitchen. Around 65 firefighters have responded to the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fsrmagazine.com

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard Names Angela Rose Executive Chef

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard announced the appointment of new Executive Chef Angela Rose. Chef Rose will lead Smoke & Mirrors, the luxurious rooftop bar boasting city views, the AC Lounge, the first-floor bar serving craft cocktails and Spanish-inspired tapas, and the AC Kitchen, where guests can enjoy European-inspired breakfast.
SEATTLE, WA
mocoshow.com

Rumi Life Coming to Wheaton Mall

Rumi Life is coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. There are Rumi locations in Hanover and Townson, MD, as well as Florida, New Jersey, and New York. No opening date for the Wheaton location has been announced.
WHEATON, MD
AccuWeather

Storms cause chaos on University of Maryland campus

A harrowing fate of one College Park home was just one of several incidents in the city Tuesday. Immense damage came Tuesday to the city of College Park, Maryland, as the result of severe storms in the area. Home to the University of Maryland, students and residents alike were taken aback by the force of the storms, including one hospitalization of a current student.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Tiger Sugar to Hold Grand Reopening, Following Collision That Destroyed Storefront, on Saturday, July 16 With Merch Giveaways

Just a couple weeks ago, on June 27th, a car was driven into Tiger Sugar– located at 12266E in Federal Plaza. The collision destroyed the bubble tea shop’s storefront, forcing the store to close until repairs are complete. We have just been informed that the store will hold a Grand Reopening, that will include merchandise giveaways, on Saturday, July 16th at noon. Additional information will soon be available via Tiger Sugar Rockville’s Instagram.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg: Notice of Street Construction – Rt.355 & Walker Ave.

Safety improvements to start July 17 on MD Rt. 355 (between Brookes Ave. & Chestnut St.) & Walker Ave. Beginning, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Alpha Space Control, working for the City of Gaithersburg, will perform safety improvements to striping, signage & channelizing curb with delineators. The work will take place between Brookes Avenue & Chestnut Street on Maryland Route 355 (North Frederick Avenue) & Walker Avenue in Gaithersburg.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy