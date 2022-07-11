ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predators Sign Filip Forsberg to Eight-Year, $68 Million Contract

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Signs Deal to Keep Him in SMASHVILLE Through 2029-30 Campaign. Nashville, Tenn. (July 11, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Filip Forsberg to an eight-year, $68 million contract. The deal will keep the...

www.nhl.com

NHL

