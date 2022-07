NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 34-year-old Labadieville man has been arrested for illegally trafficking drugs into Assumption Parish. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division first began an investigation into Joshua O. Herbert, 34, in 2020. During an undercover operation, nicknamed “Take a Ride”, agents learned that Herbert was illegally trafficking narcotics in Assumption Parish. The sheriff’s office says that agents were able to obtain a probable cause to present evidence to an Assumption Parish Grand Jury, which indicted Herbert.

