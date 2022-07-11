ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Blood Center extends hours for donation drive on July 12

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will host a blood drive...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Construction to limit access to Marshfield’s 2nd Street Community Center

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Second Street Community Center main entrance will be closed at times or have limited access beginning Tuesday until Friday. Marshfield Communications Director Tom Loucks said construction work is taking place this week in front of the building. People who use the community center may use...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Health
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

UWSP students study, trap and track live black bears

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The black bear population is on the rise in north central Wisconsin and so is the number of students studying them, including a group from UW-Stevens Point who are now participating in the Wisconsin Black Bear Project. The study began 40-plus years ago, but in 2020...
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blood Center#Aspirus Wausau Hospital
WSAW

You Know You’re From...Antigo: Marge Gibson and REGI

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - “There is such peace working with birds.”. When Marge Gibson and her husband, Don, moved back to Antigo in 1991, they heard the calls from their winged friends. “There were so many eagles that were injured that were just being put down. And my husband...
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Wausau City Council debates ARPA spending

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council met Tuesday night to decide on a number of resolutions about the future of the city. Four of them involved the spending of American Rescue Plan Act money. Two involved water-related infrastructure and one provided funding for the Community Partners Campus which passed almost unanimously.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Adam Bauman pleads 'not guilty'

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today Adam Bauman made an appearance in Oneida county court. Bauman allegedly made threats of violence on two schools in Oneida county back in June. He's facing a charge making terrorist threats. Bauman pleaded 'not guilty' in today's hearing, setting up either a plea deal or...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WSAW

Kayakers take on the waves at a Whitewater kayaking event in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whitewater kayaking is bringing a wave of kayakers to the Wisconsin River. Wausau Whitewater is hosting a recreational release this weekend. The scheduled release pushes flow rates from the dam to create whitewater. The release of water also causes the river to rush with activity. “We...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July, 8, 2022

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy