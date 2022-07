A Montgomery County Council bill would reinstate a limit on rent increases after the previous cap expired. The maximum allowed rent increase in the county was previously set to the Voluntary Rent Guideline (VRG) of 0.4%, but the measure expired May 15. While it was in effect, landlords could not notify tenants of a rent increase greater than 0.4%. Since its expiration, landlords can notify about greater increases, but they cannot take effect until 90 days after notice.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO