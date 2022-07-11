ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in North Portland

kptv.com
 2 days ago

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday...

www.kptv.com

City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Hillsboro, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Suspect in knifepoint robbery arrested in SE Portland

Police arrested a 38-year-old man Tuesday afternoon who is accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint and threatening gas station attendants with a knife. The investigation began at about 8:15 a.m. Monday with reports that someone with a knife had robbed a convenience store on Holgate Boulevard near Southeast 103rd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Road rage catches up with suspect

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Weekend gunfire has police stretched thin, neighbors fed up in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a string of shootings that happened over the weekend, as well as on Monday. Two of the shootings happened early Saturday morning; one on NW 2nd and N Main Street, and the other in the 3700 block of SE 21st Drive. Then on Monday, Gresham police said there was a gunfight on the corner of SE 168th and SE Stark Street, as well as a shooting in the 17300 block of SE Pine Street.
GRESHAM, OR
#Cyclist#Shooting#Police#Accident
kptv.com

Man killed in shooting in NE Portland

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested after crashing into 2 cars, breaking into home in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro woman is facing several charges after she crashed into two cars, then broke into at least one home on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Southwest 194th Avenue and Southwest...
kptv.com

TriMet sees vandalism increase at bus stops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Covered shelters at TriMet bus and streetcar stops are increasingly becoming targets for vandalism. Tyler Graf, a spokesperson for TriMet, said in June there were nearly 100 reported incidents at TriMet-covered shelters. He said if glass panes are broken, it could cost anywhere from $450 to $1,500 to replace. The ones who are footing the bill are taxpayers. Graf said TriMet doesn’t know why vandalism has increased, but it’s happening. Broken glass and graffiti may be a sore sight to drivers passing by, but the ones who are impacted the most by this vandalism are the metro area’s transit-dependent community members.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Local mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they are focusing only searching the water Wednesday for missing hiker, Christopher Smaka. The metro area is heading into the hottest months of summer after the wettest spring in more than 80 years, which led to perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Second bias attack linked to man who allegedly punched 5-year-old, father in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, the first of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Northeast Portland shooting leaves man dead

Portland police say they found a man dead Sunday night in the King neighborhood. Officers arrived at the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The victim has not been publicly identified. Police say someone who was “involved” stayed at the scene...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Online shopper falls victim to scam

The Scappoose Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 13-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SCAPPOOSE, OR

