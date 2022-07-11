Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in North Portland

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider has life-threatening injuries after a crash with a car in Gresham on Monday night. The crash happened on the 400 block of Northeast Burnside Road. The driver of the car was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to a spokesperson with...
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they are focusing only searching the water Wednesday for missing hiker, Christopher Smaka.
Police arrested a 38-year-old man Tuesday afternoon who is accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint and threatening gas station attendants with a knife. The investigation began at about 8:15 a.m. Monday with reports that someone with a knife had robbed a convenience store on Holgate Boulevard near Southeast 103rd Avenue.
The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a string of shootings that happened over the weekend, as well as on Monday. Two of the shootings happened early Saturday morning; one on NW 2nd and N Main Street, and the other in the 3700 block of SE 21st Drive. Then on Monday, Gresham police said there was a gunfight on the corner of SE 168th and SE Stark Street, as well as a shooting in the 17300 block of SE Pine Street.
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two people were...
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro woman is facing several charges after she crashed into two cars, then broke into at least one home on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Southwest 194th Avenue and Southwest...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Covered shelters at TriMet bus and streetcar stops are increasingly becoming targets for vandalism. Tyler Graf, a spokesperson for TriMet, said in June there were nearly 100 reported incidents at TriMet-covered shelters. He said if glass panes are broken, it could cost anywhere from $450 to $1,500 to replace. The ones who are footing the bill are taxpayers. Graf said TriMet doesn’t know why vandalism has increased, but it’s happening. Broken glass and graffiti may be a sore sight to drivers passing by, but the ones who are impacted the most by this vandalism are the metro area’s transit-dependent community members.
KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Police said a woman in Oregon walked over four miles to find help after being beaten and shot at by her boyfriend. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday morning regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred at an unimproved campsite in Linn County, near Detroit Lake.
The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they are focusing only searching the water Wednesday for missing hiker, Christopher Smaka. The metro area is heading into the hottest months of summer after the wettest spring in more than 80 years, which led to perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in an anti-Asian attack earlier this month in Southeast Portland is facing new charges for a second, unrelated bias crime in April. On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury indicted Dylan Kesterson on a total of 19 counts — including charges of bias crime, assault and harassment. The charges stem from the two separate incidents, the first of which has not been publicly detailed by prosecutors or police.
Portland police say they found a man dead Sunday night in the King neighborhood. Officers arrived at the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. The victim has not been publicly identified. Police say someone who was “involved” stayed at the scene...
A man accused of supplying the fentanyl pill that led to the death of McDaniel High School sophomore Griffin Hoffmann unsuccessfully sought release Tuesday to a residential drug treatment program while he awaits trial. Attorney Larry R. Roloff made the request for his client, Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, if a...
The Scappoose Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 13-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
