FORT STOCKTON, Texas — It's a well-known West Texas tradition. The Water Carnival in Fort Stockton is heading on it's 86th year. When the natural spring-fed Comanche Springs poured life into Fort Stockton back in the 1930's, that was around the time the Water Carnival started. The Lion's Club wanted to celebrate the Texas Centennial and pay tribute to the springs since it had 45 to 65 million gallons of water pouring in a day.

FORT STOCKTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO