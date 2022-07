Germany laid down another marker in their quest for Euro 2022 glory as they saw off Spain to secure top spot in Group B and coast into the quarter-finals.Earlier, Denmark had kept alive their hopes of also making it through to the last eight – and a showdown with hosts England – after beating Finland.Here, we look back at Tuesday’s action.Germany underline credentials🇩🇪 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 = 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 👏#WEURO2022 | #GER pic.twitter.com/KOaLzuaxet— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 12, 2022The eight-time European champions have so far lived up to their billing in the quest for another title success.It took Germany just three...

UEFA ・ 14 HOURS AGO