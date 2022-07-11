Violent resistance to arrest at Dick’s Sporting Goods injures 2 Columbus police officers

Two Columbus police officers were injured while arresting a suspect who violently resisted at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Officers were dispatched at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a person at the Dick’s in the Columbus Park Crossing shopping center. The officers recognized Steven Michael Carson, 44, who had 35 outstanding warrants against him.

Carson violently resisted during “a lengthy struggle” as the officers arrested him, according to the Columbus Police Department’s news release.

Two officers were injured and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside hospital. Both officers were treated and released that day, and they have returned to work, CPD spokesman Sgt. Aaron Evrard told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Carson was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown hospital, where he was treated for injuries and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. He was charged with:

Two counts of obstruction of law enforcement (felony)

Fifteen counts of financial transaction card theft (felony)

Seventeen counts of financial transaction card fraud (felony)

One count of theft by taking (misdemeanor)

Two counts of violation of probation

At his preliminary hearing Friday in Recorder’s Court, Carson was held without bond and his charges were sent over to Superior Court.

To anonymously provide information about any crime, call 706-653-3188.