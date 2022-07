The all-Midland final wasn't meant to be. Only a win away from facing its crosstown rival in a much-anticipated rematch, Midland Fraternal Northwest came up just short Tuesday evening, falling 4-3 in seven innings to Union Township in the losers' bracket final of the Little League Baseball major (12U) district tournament hosted by Mount Pleasant. While Union Township advanced to face Midland Northeast in Wednesday's 6 p.m. championship game, FNW was eliminated in another heartbreaker a year after making it all of the way to the 11U state semifinals before falling 10-9 to Grosse Pointe Farms.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO