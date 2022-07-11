ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Who Won the 1st Impression Rose: Where Are They Now?

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoQo7_0gbe9nK300
Shutterstock (3)

There’s no denying the fact that first impression rose recipients on The Bachelorette have a history of making it far in the competition — especially compared to contestants on The Bachelor — but not all love connections lasted.

The first impression rose became a staple after DeAnna Pappas’ season 4 of The Bachelorette, with Jesse Csincsak receiving the honor — along with two other men — and the final rose. Their relationship didn’t last, but a long history of first impression rose winners getting down on one knee began with Ali Fedotowsky, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Clare Crawley and Michelle Young

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie Thurston exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 about giving her first impression rose to Greg Grippo. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know? And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.’”

The pair’s romance imploded ahead of the overnight dates when he accused her of dismissing his feelings and not seeing past the show. In turn, Katie claimed Greg was a gaslighter. She ultimately got engaged to Blake Moynes, but the twosome split in October 2021, three months after the finale aired.

The following season, Michelle got engaged to Nayte Olukoya, who received the coveted flower.

“Obviously, you can assume that it’s just who Michelle had a really good first impression of, right? But, like, the world of Bachelor Nation? I didn’t have a clue,” the Texas resident said on “Bachelor Happy Hour” after the October 2021 premiere. “Later that day, [Rodney Matthews] was like, ‘Man, that’s big time.’”

Six months after their engagement aired, the pair called it quits in June 2022.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going out separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

With the exception of season 9 of The Bachelorette, which prompted Desiree Hartsock to hand out six first impression roses, keep scrolling for an update on the past recipients:

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged

July 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is engaged to be married. The 27-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, on Sunday. Martinez shared photos with Leonard and their two children, daughter Ruth, 3, and son Franklin, 2. Martinez can be seen wearing her engagement...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Matthews
Person
Ali Fedotowsky
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Jojo Fletcher
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Jesse Csincsak
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Season 19 Is Already a ‘Disaster’ as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Look for Love

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is only one episode in and fans are already calling it a “disaster.”. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are breaking ground as the first double leads of one season. The friends will navigate dating the same 32 men in their season while trying to keep their friendship on track. However, fans feel differently as the women are already facing unique difficulties including one shocking rose ceremony twist.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roses
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Personality Reveals Leg Amputation

The Bachelorette alum Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation procedure this past week. The former reality star, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, has been battling lymphedema, a chronic disease that he has been suffering from for years, per Page Six. Ayala was also vocal about battling the illness when he appeared on the ABC program in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy