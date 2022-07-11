Broadway star Laura Benanti welcomes second daughter via surrogate

Laura Benanti and her husband, Patrick Brown, introduced the world to their second baby girl, who was born via surrogate. laurabenanti/Instagram

Laura Benanti has welcomed her second daughter via surrogate.

The Broadway star revealed the exciting news via Instagram over the weekend, sharing two sweet pics of her and husband Patrick Brown’s precious baby girl.

“Please welcome to the world Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown,” the “Younger” actress, 42, captioned her post.

“Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges. However, our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family.”

Benanti went on to call her “remarkable surrogate” an “angel-on-earth.”

“[She] carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid,” she wrote, adding, “Ella and Louisa 🌈 Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters.”

Fans and friends alike were quick to jump in the comments section, including pal Hilary Duff, who gushed, “I’m so happy for you! Congrats! Sisters.”

“omg congrats to you and your beautiful family,” added LeAnn Rimes.

Benanti and Brown, who wed in 2015, welcomed their first daughter, Ella, in 2017.

Ella, who was born in 2017, looked so happy to be a big sis.

The “My Fair Lady” alum previously detailed her experience dealing with “mommy shamers” after she became a first-time parent.

“There are so many different ways to raise your child, and those ways should be up to you as an individual,” Benanti told People last year.

“And the fact that people feel like it is appropriate, at any point, to shame you or say their way is better, it’s really astonishing.”

The stage star also wrote a book with her pal Kate Mangiameli to provide comic relief for new moms.

“[Kate and I] both had postpartum depression after our children were born,” the “M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom’s ABCs” author said.

“I was not able to see the humor in things in a way that I usually am, and so it was important to me that we be able to bring some levity to a situation that can often feel like life or death.”

She added, “You’re keeping a human alive and that can be a lot of pressure, so I think any opportunity that we have to laugh is a positive one.”