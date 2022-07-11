ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will ‘Ted Lasso’ Have a Season 4? Here’s Everything We Know

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
 2 days ago
If you ever find yourself craving biscuits, a symphony of swear words, or a top-notch pep talk, we’ve got news for you. You miss Ted Lasso.

Since the Season 2 finale of Apple TV+’s beloved sports dramedy aired on October 8, 2021, fans have been impatiently awaiting the show’s return and trying to definitively determine if Season 3 will be the series’ last. A lot is still unknown about the future of Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and the rest of the British football crew. But we do have some insight into Season 3, along with cast and creator statements on a potential Season 4.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When will Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere?

Ted Lasso premiered back on August 14, 2021, with Season 2 returning on July 23, 2021. Judging by those dates, all signs point to another Summer release. Season 3 started filming in March 2022, so initial predictions pointed to a mid-to-late Sumer 2022 or early Fall 2022 premiere. In May 2022, Cristo Fernández, who plays footballer Dani Rojas, told PopCulture.com he hopes Season 3 will be out by the end of the year. So while we don’t have a concrete date, at least we can hope for new episodes in 2022.

Was Ted Lasso canceled after Season 3?

Wondering if Apple TV+ canceled Ted Lasso after Season 3? Make like a goldfish and forget that idea fast! There’s been talk that the show might not return for a fourth season, but not because it’s been canceled. Ted Lasso is one of Apple TV+’s most popular series, so the platform would likely green light another season in a heartbeat. However, the show’s creators have repeatedly stressed that the story they set out to tell would only last three seasons. That brings us to the question on every fan’s mind…

Photo: Apple TV+

Will there be a Season 4 of Ted Lasso?

It’s complicated. Whenever it seem like Season 4 is a hard “no,” someone says something to give fans a renewed sliver of hope. Over the years, Ted Lasso creators and cast members have been vocal about the show only lasting three seasons, but it’s unclear if anyone’s truly made their minds up about the series’ future. Here’s what those involved with Ted Lasso have said about a potential Season 4.

When speaking with EW in 2021, co-creator, writer, and star Jason Sudeikis said, “It’s called the iMoney truck. I mean, I don’t know… But the story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows?” Later that year, Sudeikis told ET, “I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at Season 4 when we’re in the middle of Season 3. We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know? We got to take it one game at a time… It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you’re trying to deal with what’s right in front of you.”

Meanwhile, in June 2021 series co-creator, writer, and star Brendan Hunt told UK’s Nub News he couldn’t say for sure if Season 3 was the last. A few days later, he told EW he’s open to more episodes down the line. “I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons,” Hunt said. “But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show… We’re kind of in no man’s land here, still being discombobulated by the response and I think that could make hard-hearted old Sudeikis soften up a little bit. I will say that, whatever he decides, I will happily abide.”

Photo: Apple TV+

Co-creator Bill Lawrence also seems down to bring more Lasso stories to screen. “I’m hopeful there’s more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons,” he told EW in 2021, suggesting Ted move to America and coach a professional team near Sudeikis’ real-life home. Later that year, Lawrence told Deadline there’s a chance the show “might veer off from” the three-season arc.

In June 2022, writer and star Brett Goldstein told the Sunday Times the show will likely end with Season 3, per Variety. “We are writing it like that,” Goldstein said, adding, “Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Most recently, when asked about the longevity of the show, star Nick Mohammed told Discussing Film he doesn’t know what the future holds. “Not trying to be teasing, I don’t know whether it’s the end or not,” he said. “I can see the appeal from a creative point of view of quitting while you’re ahead in telling this three-part story. But who knows, they might just take a break and then come back.”

Woof, that’s a lot to digest. It’s wise to approach Season 3 as though the end is near and appreciate the time we have left with the series, but in the words of Ted Lasso himself, “It’s the lack of hope that kills you,” so you never know what the future holds.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

