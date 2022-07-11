ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold And Sporting Director John Murtough Spotted In Barcelona As Frenkie De Jong Saga Contiues

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United CEO's Richard Arnold and the club's sporting director John Murtough have been spotted in Barcelona as the Frenkie De Jong saga continues behind the scenes.

New pictures have surfaced online of the pair in Barcelona where they are said to have held meetings with Barcelona about the deal regarding De Jong.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be growing frustrated with the lack of business completed this summer with the Red Devils so far only adding Tyrell Malacia to their ranks.

This information that has surfaced from online Spanish media outlets could be very significant in terms of what happens next with the De Jong deal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United are said to be waiting for the next steps in the deal as the ball is very much in Barcelona and the players court rather than their own.

De Jong still wants to stay at Barca however the club are struggling to facilitate his wages on their financial side of things ahead of next summer.

The information of a possible meeting between United and Barca has come from Gerard Romero, reporting for Jijantes FC on his Twitch stream.

The picture shows Arnold and Murtough in Barcelona on Monday afternoon whilst Ten Hag and his first team squad complete their finalm training session in Bangkok ahead of their game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club. The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him.
theScore

Report: United nearing big-money Martinez deal as De Jong resists move

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, but are struggling to get a deal for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong over the line. It will cost at least €50 million to reunite Martinez with new United boss Erik ten Hag, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. The 24-year-old, who can play in defense and midfield, is keen on a move to the Premier League and has also attracted interest from Arsenal.
