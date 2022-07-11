Lea Michele’s Gonna Slay In ‘Funny Girl,’ As She Proved Back On ‘Glee’ Season 1 By Performing “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

Photo: Everett Collection

Perhaps my most chaotic opinion is that, sure, Lea Michele should play Fanny Brice in Broadway’s beleaguered revival of Funny Girl.

When Beanie Feldstein leaves the production ahead of schedule on July 31, her replacement should totally be an actress who has already starred in a fictional version of Funny Girl on Broadway. That just feels right to me. Would it be meta levels of silly to see a Ryan Murphy plot point come to real life? Sure. But honestly? I think Lea Michele would be good in Broadway’s Funny Girl and, yes, Glee proves it. Specifically, Lea Michele’s Season 1 performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” proves it.

(UPDATE 2:00 PM: It’s official. Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl.)

In normal circumstances, I would not go to bat so hard for Lea Michele. I’m not a fan of divas, but I can admit the woman’s got pipes. Lea Michele is a spectacular singer. So much so, I’d argue that it was her voice that helped make Glee the juggernaut it was. Sure, we all adored that ensemble cast and Ryan Murphy’s unhinged storytelling, but when I think back to Glee’s best moments, it’s not a plot twist or a one liner, but Michele’s Rachel Berry singing the shit out of “On My Own” or “Defying Gravity” or — and this is important — “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in Glee Season 1 Episode 13 “Sectionals.”

If you recall, back in Glee Season 1, McKinley High’s cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) attempted to sabotage the glee club by leaking their carefully rehearsed setlist to rival schools. Our heroic little gleeks had to come up with a brand new setlist on the fly and it falls upon Rachel (Lea Michele) to open their performance with a solo performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from the musical Funny Girl. Rachel took this iconic Barbra Streisand song and made it her own. She infused “Don’t Rain on My Parade” with an irresistible mix of moxie and full-throated ambition. That’s what a role like Fanny Brice needs and it’s surely what Broadway’s beleaguered production of Funny Girl needs right now.

When it was announced last year that Beanie Feldstein would be starring in the first ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl, it seemed like a great idea. Feldstein is a great comic actress with her own adorably idiosyncratic way of tackling roles. However, when the show opened, critics panned the new production, zeroing on Feldstein’s weaknesses as a singer and stage performer. Lea Michele, on the other hand, started her career on Broadway and recently drew raves for her performance (and vagina stories) in Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known. Lea Michele seems like the kind of Fanny Brice Funny Girl needs. (And it would ironically reunite Michele with her Glee co-star Jane Lynch, who is playing Fanny’s mom in the show.)

So when Funny Girl officially announces who’s taking over for Feldstein today at 1 PM EST, I hope the rumors are true and I hope it’s Lea Michele. If nothing else, she would bring an amusing level of chaos to the Great White Way. And thanks to Glee we know she can sing the hell out of the show’s most famous song.