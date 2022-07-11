ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lea Michele’s Gonna Slay In ‘Funny Girl,’ As She Proved Back On ‘Glee’ Season 1 By Performing “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WmtZ_0gbe9VNr00
Photo: Everett Collection

Perhaps my most chaotic opinion is that, sure, Lea Michele should play Fanny Brice in Broadway’s beleaguered revival of Funny Girl.

When Beanie Feldstein leaves the production ahead of schedule on July 31, her replacement should totally be an actress who has already starred in a fictional version of Funny Girl on Broadway. That just feels right to me. Would it be meta levels of silly to see a Ryan Murphy plot point come to real life? Sure. But honestly? I think Lea Michele would be good in Broadway’s Funny Girl and, yes, Glee proves it. Specifically, Lea Michele’s Season 1 performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” proves it.

(UPDATE 2:00 PM: It’s official. Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl.)

In normal circumstances, I would not go to bat so hard for Lea Michele. I’m not a fan of divas, but I can admit the woman’s got pipes. Lea Michele is a spectacular singer. So much so, I’d argue that it was her voice that helped make Glee the juggernaut it was. Sure, we all adored that ensemble cast and Ryan Murphy’s unhinged storytelling, but when I think back to Glee’s best moments, it’s not a plot twist or a one liner, but Michele’s Rachel Berry singing the shit out of “On My Own” or “Defying Gravity” or — and this is important — “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in Glee Season 1 Episode 13 “Sectionals.”

If you recall, back in Glee Season 1, McKinley High’s cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) attempted to sabotage the glee club by leaking their carefully rehearsed setlist to rival schools. Our heroic little gleeks had to come up with a brand new setlist on the fly and it falls upon Rachel (Lea Michele) to open their performance with a solo performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from the musical Funny Girl. Rachel took this iconic Barbra Streisand song and made it her own. She infused “Don’t Rain on My Parade” with an irresistible mix of moxie and full-throated ambition. That’s what a role like Fanny Brice needs and it’s surely what Broadway’s beleaguered production of Funny Girl needs right now.

When it was announced last year that Beanie Feldstein would be starring in the first ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl, it seemed like a great idea. Feldstein is a great comic actress with her own adorably idiosyncratic way of tackling roles. However, when the show opened, critics panned the new production, zeroing on Feldstein’s weaknesses as a singer and stage performer. Lea Michele, on the other hand, started her career on Broadway and recently drew raves for her performance (and vagina stories) in Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known. Lea Michele seems like the kind of Fanny Brice Funny Girl needs. (And it would ironically reunite Michele with her Glee co-star Jane Lynch, who is playing Fanny’s mom in the show.)

So when Funny Girl officially announces who’s taking over for Feldstein today at 1 PM EST, I hope the rumors are true and I hope it’s Lea Michele. If nothing else, she would bring an amusing level of chaos to the Great White Way. And thanks to Glee we know she can sing the hell out of the show’s most famous song.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Solo Performance#Funny Girl#Glee Club#Film Star#Mckinley
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy