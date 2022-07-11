ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘Tuca And Bertie’ Season 3 Be on HBO Max?

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago
Life isn’t as much fun without a best friend, just like how television isn’t the same without Tuca and Bertie. That’s why this summer is so very exciting. This July marks the Season 3 premiere of Adult Swim‘s animated comedy about friendship, horrible bosses, moss-induced tenant rights, and cartoon boobs. It’s great to be back.

Wondering how you can watch new episodes from this season? We have you covered. Whether you’re watching on Adult Swim or HBO Max, you’re covered.

When Will Tuca and Bertie Season 3 Be on Adult Swim?

If you need your birdie fix as soon as humanly possible, there’s nothing like watching live. New episodes of Tuca and Bertie premiere on Adult Swim Sundays.

What Time Will Tuca and Bertie Season 3 Be on Adult Swim?

Season 3 will air new episodes on Adult Swim Sundays at midnight. If you have a cable subscription, then you’re already set to watch these avian best friends. You can either watch live on your TV by turning to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim or use your cable username and password to watch.

When Will Tuca and Bertie Season 3 Be on HBO Max?

New episodes of Season 3 will be on HBO Max the day after they appear on Adult Swim. That means Monday mornings you can watch new adventures from Tuca, Bertie, and the chronically underrated Speckle. In fact, “Leveling Up” and “The Pain Garden” are on HBO Max right now.

What Time Will Tuca and Bertie Season 3 Be on HBO Max?

We don’t know exactly when new episodes of Adult Swim shows come to HBO Max. But, in general, new episodes come to the streaming service at 3:01 a.m. ET. If you don’t see them appear right away, don’t worry. Hit refresh and they should be there.

How to Watch Tuca and Bertie Season 3 For Free

There is one final way to stream this new season. Because Adult Swim loves us, the cable network typically posts new episodes of its originals on its site for free. At the time of this article’s publication, fans can watch Season 3’s “Leveling Up” without a cable subscription. But beware: The list of free episodes often changes weekly, so keep an eye on this page.

How Many Episodes Are in Tuca and Bertie Season 3?

There are expected to be 10 episodes in this new season. That’s how many were in Seasons 1 and 2.

Why Can’t I Watch Tuca and Bertie Season 1 on HBO Max?

So you’re all caught up on Season 3, and you loved Season 2. Where’s Season 1? You can find that first season on Netflix. Lisa Hanawalt’s animated comedy was a Netflix original, but it only lasted one season before it was canceled in 2019. In a rare move from the streaming giant, Adult Swim was able to purchase the series rights from Netflix and gave it a second season. Basically, if you want to enjoy the thrills and silliness of Season 1 (you do), you’re going to need a Netflix account.

ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

