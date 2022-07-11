ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lucy Li, 19, wins again on Epson Tour, virtually locks up LPGA card for 2023 season

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN2YM_0gbe8Y4F00

Lucy Li’s second victory of the season on the Epson Tour doesn’t yet technically make her a mathematical certainly for the LPGA, but it certainly looks good for the one-time prodigy.

Li’s wire-to-wire triumph at the Twin Bridges Championship gives her $107,241 for the season, $36,669 ahead of second place Linnea Strom. The top 10 players on the money list earn LPGA cards for the 2023 season.

Li shot 66-68-69 at Pinehaven Country Club to win by four over Strom.

“Having the support of your family, for me was huge,” said Li. “I can say that they never stopped believing in me, even when at some points it feels like you stop believing in yourself.”

Li, 19, burst onto the golf scene in 2014 when she became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 11. She turned professional at age 17, and has played the last three seasons on the Epson Tour.

Li currently leads the tour in scoring (69.39), rounds under par (27) and birdies (143).

“It’s a journey,” said Li. “And it’s different for everyone. But it’s important to boil it down to why you love playing this sport and focus more on that. I transformed my practice to focusing more on that enjoyment of the game.”

In keeping with that theme, Li said she might go to the Dave & Busters near her hotel after the victory.

“I have a ton of points I haven’t used,” she said with a smile, “so I hope they don’t expire.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF
FanSided

Tiger Woods calls out former PGA golfers who left for LIV Tour

With The Open Championship about to begin, Tiger Woods gave a very succinct opinion about those who’ve left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. During Tiger Woods’ press conference prior to the start of the 150th Open Championship, the three-time tournament winner gave his most outspoken opinion about those former PGA Tour professionals who’ve defected and joined LIV Golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas’ caddie has an intriguing wedge suggestion for St. Andrews

Open Championship week at St. Andrews is upon us. And as an overzealous golf geek with a love for links courses, this feels like the days leading up to my birthday and Christmas all rolled into one. With links golf presenting a unique challenge compared to traditional PGA Tour setups,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Twin Bridges#Epson Tour#Pinehaven Country Club#Lucyli Golf#The U S#The Dave Busters
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship viewer’s guide: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, begins this week at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. Here is our complete Open Championship viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Tee times for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced shortly and will be reproduced at the bottom of this post.
GOLF
Golf.com

Ping introduces new short game solution: The Ping ChipR

To help make the short game a little bit easier for everyone, Ping is introducing the all-new ChipR – a short game club designed to help simplify the bump and run chip shot close to the green. Built to combine the best of both a putter and a 9-iron...
RETAIL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'A 3 is a massive bonus': Players dish on the Road Hole and its avenue of hazards at the 2022 British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Justin Thomas made the most out of missing the cut in last week’s Genesis Scottish Open. With an extra two days free of demands, Thomas cruised to the quaint seaside village known as St. Andrews and set up shop. That Saturday evening he strolled around the Old Course with Tiger Woods, each armed with a putter and wedges, to familiarize himself with the lay of the land ahead of the 150th Open Championship. The next day the two played 18 holes with every club.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday. A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Some of the best merchandise at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It’s time for the final men’s major championship of the year. The best golfers in the world have ascended upon the home of golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, for the 150th edition of the British Open. It’s the 30th time the Old Course has hosted the championship, the latest coming in 2015, when Zach Johnson won in a playoff.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
Fox News

Tiger Woods back at Open Championship: A look at his best moments at the tournament

Tiger Woods will play in his third major golf tournament of the year even as he still feels the effects of the leg injury he suffered in a February 2021 car crash. Woods has won The Open Championship three times, but the idea of him competing again after the crash seemed slim. He defied the odds at The Masters in April when he was able to walk the entire course and gave hope for the rest of the year.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy