Windsor, CA

Ghost Gun Maker and Trafficker Arrested in Windsor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Windsor man has been arrested for illegally manufacturing ghost guns and trafficking firearms. Santa Rosa Police began an investigation in June over firearms manufacturing and selling and...

eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect Wanted in Shooting and Stabbing

The Antioch Police Department took a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and a stabbing into custody on Sunday. According to police, they arrested Mychal Plew, of Antioch, who was wanted on 5 felony warrants, two which were for attempted murder. A shooting occurred in the City of Concord and a stabbing that occurred in the City of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man assaulted and robbed outside grocery store

It has happened again, another victim was assaulted in the East Bay near a popular grocery store chain. The victim in this case was beaten up and required emergency care.  The crime happened in the parking lot in front of a Trader Joe’s in San Ramon. KRON4 spoke with a co-worker of the victim who […]
SAN RAMON, CA
Assault Suspect Arrested in Petaluma

An assault suspect is behind bars following a lengthy manhunt in Petaluma. The search started at nine o’clock Sunday night, when the man’s girlfriend told police he assaulted her. The woman said her boyfriend was armed with a gun, and dispatchers heard the sound of gunshots in the background during her 911 call. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deployed a helicopter crew, SWAT team, drone team, and a K-9 to track the man down. He was found and arrested at the scene of the alleged assault at 1:45 Monday morning. He faces eight felony charges and a misdemeanor.
PETALUMA, CA
Marin 911: Predators roam Marin roads

Armed people drive the roads of Marin. On July 8 at about 10:30 p.m., a Marin County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a vehicle for heavily tinted windows. The driver was on parole and the back passenger was in possession of a loaded, unregistered 10mm semi-automatic pistol. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver to be on parole. The passenger was arrested on weapons charges and taken to the Marin County Jail.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Man gets 4 years for causing fatal crash, failing to manage seizure condition

(KRON) — A Petaluma man was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for causing a crash that killed a man in September 2020, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday. James Thomas Watkins, 43, lost control while driving, striking and killing Mario Gongora Castaneda.
PETALUMA, CA
Man set on fire outside Concord grocery store

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was set on fire at the Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord last night, and was life flighted out to the hospital with life threatening burns. KRON4 has video of the helicopter leaving the scene on the 5100 block of Clayton Road. This was a horrific sight to see for […]
CONCORD, CA
1 man killed, another critically wounded in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man is dead and a Vallejo man is in critical condition following a shooting in East Oakland on Monday, police said. The shooting occurred sometime before 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded Monday evening to the 9000 block of MacArthur...
OAKLAND, CA
Police seek information in Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead after a shooting in Oakland Saturday night, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department (OPD). The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night near the 3000 block of 23rd Avenue, according to the statement. Officers responded to the scene and found evidence that a shooting occurred but could not locate a victim.
OAKLAND, CA
Two Arrested on Drug Related Charges by MCSO

On 07-05-2022 at 11:54 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of South State Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies observed a vehicle traveling the opposite direction as them and as the vehicle past, the Deputies identified Tobias Wood [age 29 from Ukiah] as a passenger in the vehicle. The Deputies were familiar with Wood and knew him to have a felony warrant for his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
Petaluma Records First Homicide of 2022; Suspect on the Loose

Petaluma police are investigating their first homicide of 2022. Early Sunday morning, police received a call from someone in downtown Petaluma claiming his friend had been assaulted by another with a baseball bat. An officer responded to find a man that was assaulted on the 100 block of Keller Street. Emergency personnel attempted to save the victim but he was pronounced dead. The exact cause of death is under investigation. It’s believe the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Police are seeking the public’s assistance, including business owners in the area with surveillance footage.
Man Found On Fire In Concord Monday

Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.
CONCORD, CA
‘The whole police department is burning down’: Scandal-Plagued UPD Faces Latest Allegation of Beating an Unarmed Man

The Ukiah Police Department is going to federal court again, with officers accused of brutalizing yet another unarmed man. The latest allegation involves a beating that took place at a private residence just a few days before officers beat Gerardo Magdaleno, a naked, mentally ill man in a South Ukiah parking lot. The City settled that case for $211,000, plus attorneys’ fees of approximately $92,500, according to Izaak Schwaiger, Magdaleno’s attorney.
UKIAH, CA
Vegas Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Rohnert Park

A Las Vegas man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his 79-year-old brother-in-law in Rohnert Park. Gerald Jacinth was convicted of attempted murder last week and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 3rd. He faces life in prison. On December 26th, of 2020, Jacinth went to his brother-in-law’s Rohnert Park home and approached him while wearing a Donald Trump mask, a white beard, and a Santa Claus hat. Jacinth then told him he had a special delivery and pulled out a handgun and shot him twice before the gun jammed. Rohnert Park Police arrived and arrested Jacinth. The victim survived the shooting but required extensive medical treatment. Investigators later recovered a recorded jail phone call where inmate Jacinth discussed the reason for using a disguise and laughed about the victim’s cries for help.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Former Employee of Santa Rosa HVAC Company Arrested for Stealing Thermostats

A former employee of a Santa Rosa based Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning company has been arrested for stealing thermostats from them. Over the past few months, a business the located on the 2800 block of Duke Court reported that 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats, worth about $35,000, had been stolen from them. They believed that an employee was behind the thefts. Last Wednesday, company noticed that another box of Nest Thermostats had been stolen (12 units total). They were able to track the box to a former employee’s residence on the 1100 block of Kidd road in Windsor. A search warrant carried out by police found evidence of the thefts and police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Lane Uchytil for burglary and possession of stolen property.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Who is stealing storm drain grates in Vallejo?

VALLEJO, Calif. - Officials in Vallejo are warning that people are stealing storm grates. Vallejo Wastewater says metal storm drain gates have been disappearing around the city. People walking, biking, or driving, are to asked to stay alert for missing grates, since the holes they cover can be up to...
VALLEJO, CA
Santa Rosa Police Arrest 4 for Sideshow Activity Involving Hundreds of People

Santa Rosa Police said on Sunday night they arrested four drivers, cited eight people, impounded three vehicles, and stopped 33 vehicles, all related to sideshows at six locations Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police said the sideshow activity started at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, with vehicles arriving and gathering in various...

