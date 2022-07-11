Ghost Gun Maker and Trafficker Arrested in Windsor

A Las Vegas man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his 79-year-old brother-in-law in Rohnert Park. Gerald Jacinth was convicted of attempted murder last week and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 3rd. He faces life in prison. On December 26th, of 2020, Jacinth went to his brother-in-law’s Rohnert Park home and approached him while wearing a Donald Trump mask, a white beard, and a Santa Claus hat. Jacinth then told him he had a special delivery and pulled out a handgun and shot him twice before the gun jammed. Rohnert Park Police arrived and arrested Jacinth. The victim survived the shooting but required extensive medical treatment. Investigators later recovered a recorded jail phone call where inmate Jacinth discussed the reason for using a disguise and laughed about the victim’s cries for help.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO