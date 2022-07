LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the point in their latest roll when a five-run deficit and the early exit of a 20-game winner don’t even seem like particularly daunting obstacles. “We weren’t going to be denied today,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I just had a feeling we were going to come out on top.” Indeed, the Dodgers did it again Sunday — just as they did on nearly every day of their stellar homestand. Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and the top team in the National League rallied from a pair of huge early deficits for its seventh consecutive victory, 11-9 over the Chicago Cubs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO