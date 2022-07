Montoursville, Pa. — The man allegedly told police he could hear voices inside his head before firing a gun and throwing a barbell through the windshield of a truck. Jared Ross Nevel struck a vehicle with his truck as he pulled into a parking lot before he fired a single round of a .45 caliber pistol into the bottom floor of an apartment near the 1200 block of Broad Street. The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of July 3 as three residents...

