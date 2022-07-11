ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Derek King stays with Blackhawks as assistant coach

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- Derek King is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson's staff. King finished last season as Chicago's interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job, but Richardson was...

ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome is about to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent in NHL free agency following the franchise’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer. Via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Dylan Strome will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, per source. The former No. 3 pick will […] The post Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point […] The post RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew Shaw creates video for Keith's retirement

Andrew Shaw showed his support for his old teammate Duncan Keith and his announcement to retire from professional hockey in a video posted by the Chicago Blackhawks. "I just want to thank you for everything you've done for me," Shaw said. "And I want to congratulate you on an amazing career buddy."
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

BLOG: Duncan Keith Thanks Chicago in His Goodbye to Hockey

All the highlights from the former Blackhawk defenseman's retirement press conference. Earlier today, Blackhawk great Duncan Keith announced his retirement after 17 years in the NHL, all but one of which he spent in Chicago. With his 8-year-old son Colton by his side, Keith spoke about the end of his...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dylan Strome: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL Free Agency

The Chicago Blackhawks have had an interesting offseason thus far. The team has signaled the beginning of a long rebuild in their trades of Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach. Their moves made many scratch their heads. Both DeBrincat and Dach are young players. Young enough that any rebuilding team would look at them as potential building blocks.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Name Anders Sorensen Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

One day after the Chicago Blackhawks finalized their 2022-23 coaching staff, their AHL affiliate named a permanent bench boss. The Rockford IceHogs will stick with Anders Sorensen as their head coach. Derek King, the IceHogs’ head coach entering last season, jumped up from Rockford to run the Blackhawks’ bench after...
ROCKFORD, IL

